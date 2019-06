Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Commander Don Bauer of the Homicide section, left, and Det. Sean Dallessandro, the primary detective in this case, right, investigate the yard of a home in the 600 block of W. University Parkway, near where Roland Park resident Molly K. Macauley was killed Friday night. Homicide detectives and officers in training from the Baltimore Police Academy combed the area searching for clues Monday morning. Officers were distributing flyers, speaking to residents, and combing the wooded median strip looking for evidence.