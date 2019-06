Kim Hairston / The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md--11/25/17--Center, left to right, #21 Jordan White, Havre de Grace, chases #2 Alfonzo Graham, Dunbar, in the second half, before Graham shakes him off and runs the ball into the end zone. Class 1A state semifinal football game at Dunbar's William F. "Sugar" Cain Field. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun Staff.