(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore City Maryland Broadway East fire Nov 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement A mother and two children were killed and six others, including five kids, were injured after a fire broke out during a sleepover an East Baltimore rowhome early Monday. Broadway East fire Baltimore firefighters mop up following an early morning fire on Patterson Park Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Broadway East fire Baltimore firefighters mop up following an early morning fire on Patterson Park Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Broadway East fire Jessica Waters recounts helping some of her neighbors escape the early morning in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Broadway East fire Baltimore firefighters mop up following an early morning fire on Patterson Park Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Broadway East fire Baltimore firefighters mop up following an early morning fire on Patterson Park Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Brroadway East fire Janice Williams holds her daughter Aubrey Branch in a family photo. Willams and her children Antwan Branch, 12, and Aubrey Branch, 7, died in a fire in their Broadway East home early Monday. (handout) Brroadway East fire Janice Williams holds her son Antwan Branch in a family photo. Willams and her children Antwan Branch, 12, and Aubrey Branch, 7, died in a fire in their Broadway East home early Monday. (handout) Broadway East fire Baltimore firefighters mop up following an early morning fire on Patterson Park Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood in which three people died and six others were injured. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement