Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Allison Boyd, 14, left, is comforted by her sister, Samantha Boyd, 19, center, during a candlelight vigil at Federal Hill to support all police officers. The event, in the wake of the shootings in Dallas, was attended by about 50 people. It was organized by Karen Walker of Glen Burnie, who started a FaceBook page called "Stand Up for Baltimore City Police."