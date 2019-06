Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Delfina Haydee Pereda, originally from Guatemala, gives Father Robert F. Wojtek, 60, a hug as he bids farewell to parishioners after mass on his last day serving the Sacred Heart of Jesus community in Highlandtown. He has developed strong relationships within the Latino community at this parish for the past 4 1/2 years, and at St. Michael and St. Patrick Church in Fells Point for more than 10 years before that. Fr. Wojtek has been reassigned to St. Mary's in Annapolis.