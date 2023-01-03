Baltimore City
Ivan Bates sworn in as city State’s Attorney
Longtime defense attorney Ivan Bates was sworn in Tuesday as Baltimore’s top prosecutor.
Ivan Bates is sworn in as City State’s Attorney by the Honorable David B. Mitchell (ret.), right, as his daughters, London Bates, 6, Brielle Miller, 11, and his father, Henry Bates Jr. look on at the War Memorial Building. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
