Baltimores 300th murder

The fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in West Baltimore pushed the city's annual homicide count to 300 for the first time since 1999 -- a deadly threshhold once considered a remnant of the past.

The killing in Carroll-South Hilton continued a surge of violence — more than a killing per day — that began in late April following Freddie Gray's death and the accompanying unrest.

Baltimore has seen an abrupt turnaround from 2011, when city leaders were encouraged by the first drop below 200 homicides since the 1970s.