Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Cori Fordham of Mt. Vernon, and Dishan Chapman of Hamilton, in front from left, with Abi Muzaale of Charles Village behind them, and Demetrius Barkley of East Baltimore, at right, cheer with a packed crowd at Five and Dime Ale House in Hamden as the United States beat Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final, 2 - 0.