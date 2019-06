Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the City of Baltimore hold a check awarded by the HUD FY2017 ChoiceNeighborhoods Implementation Grant. Joe DeFelice, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, in suit at right, announced that Baltimore City would receive the $30 million grant for the Perkins, Somerset and Oldtown neighborhoods. Behind the check from left are comptroller Joan Pratt; Mayor Catherine Pugh, and Janet Abrahams, executive director of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC).