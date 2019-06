Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD--3/10/18--A portion of Wyman Park Dell was renamed "Harriet Tubman Grove, " honoring Maryland native Harriet Tubman, an American hero and celebrated "conductor" on the Underground Railroad. The ceremony was held on the 105th anniversary of her death. At left, Council Member for District 14, Mary Pat Clarke addresses a large crowd. At right is Duane "Shorty" Davis, a founding member of Baltimore Bloc displaying a Harriet Tubman t-shirt he's wearing. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff.