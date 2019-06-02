Baltimore immigration

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, center, reaffirms the city's status as a "Welcoming City" for immigrants and refugees during a news conference at City Hall. Next to her are police commissioner Kevin Davis, left, and Catalina Rodriguez Lima, director of the mayor’s office of immigrant and multicultural affairs.
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore City police commissioner Kevin Davis speaks after Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, left, reaffirmed the city's status as a "Welcoming City" for immigrants and refugees.
In response to concerns about deportations following the election of Donald Trump as president, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said the city would continue to welcome immigrants and refugees.