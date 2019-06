Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

The boiler of the "York," like other early prototypes of steam locomotives, was vertical. This is a reproduction of the 1831 "York," built in 1927 at the Mt. Clare Shop, which has been acquired by the B&O Railroad Museum from the Chicago Museum of Science and History. The experimental B&O steam locomotive could pull 15 tons at 15 m.p.h., an impressive feat in the 1830s.