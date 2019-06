Munir Bahar addresses the group, which will march to stop violence in the city, at the Old Town Mall. He told them, "We are the pioneers. We are pioneering something."

Munir Bahar leads another march to stop violence in the city, this time with a focus on talking to people in neighborhoods who are not involved with the activity. Shown is the group heading east from Old Town Mall, to engage the community.

Three weeks after organizers caught the attention of city leaders and residents with a 300 Man March to protest a series of shootings this summer, the group embarked on a second push into the city Friday. This time they marched with a much smaller crowd of men, who spent more time talking with the people they met along the way.