Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

A television camera captured a 42-year-old West Baltimore mother storming into the fray outside Mondawmin Mall on April 27 to grab her son, who was poised to throw rocks at police officers, and slap him over the head as she led him away. The video went viral and made Toya Graham famous; it was one of the unforgettable moments from the unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray. Graham, dubbed "Hero Mom" by supporters, was interviewed on national news networks and "The View." She got a call of support from Oprah Winfrey, and hundreds of people donated to a GoFundMe in her name. "I had to get out there and do something," she said. "I see myself as a regular mom who had to get out there to protect my child."