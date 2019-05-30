Coins from Baltimore's Washington Monument time capsules

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
The 1801 gold eagle from the 1815 time capsule weights 17.5 grams. Lance Humphries, exe. director of the Mount Vernon Conservancy, is joined at the Maryland Historical Society by numismatist Joel Orosz, of Michigan, coin collector Garrett Ziss, 13, of West Chester, Pa., and coin photographer John Baumgart, of Hoffman Estates, IL., to examine and catalog the coins and medals found in two time capsules that were buried in 1815 and 1915 at the Washington Monument. Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun md-old-coins Lam
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
Garrett Ziss, 13, of Pennsylvania last week join Lance Humphries, director of the Mount Vernon Conservancy, and numismatist Joel Orosz of Michigan to measure, inspect and photograph the 12 dozen coins from the two time capsules that were buried in 1815 and 1915 at the Washington Monument.