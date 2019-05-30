Coins from Baltimore's Washington Monument time capsules

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Coin collector Garrett Ziss, 13, of West Chester, Pa., uses a loupe to study detail of a gold coin found in the 1815 time capsule buries in the Washington Monument. Ziss joins Lance Humphries, exe. director of the Mount Vernon Conservancy, numismatist Joel Orosz, of Michigan, and coin photographer John Baumgart, of Hoffman Estates, IL., at the Maryland Historical Society to examine and catalog the coins and medals found in two time capsules that were buried in 1815 and 1915 at the Washington Monument.