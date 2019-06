Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

The US Navy has decided to move the USNS Comfort from its berth in Canton to naval facilities in Norfolk, VA, which will save the navy about $2 million per year. Prior to the move, the ship will sail for Boston for a regularly scheduled 5-year dry docking. The ship will remain there 60 days while the propeller is cleaned, the hull inspected, and other maintenance is performed.