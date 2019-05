Ruslan Tsarni, left, an uncle of the suspected Boston Marathon bombers, spoke the news media from his home in Montgomery County.

News media gather outside the home of Ruslan Tsarni, an uncle of the suspected Boston Marathon bombers, in Montgomery Village, Maryland.

Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of the two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing, delivered an emotional interview in front of his Montgomery Village home, calling his nephews "losers" while imploring one who fled an early morning police standoff that left the other dead to turn himself in.