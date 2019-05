Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Martin Ngwa, center, a senior in the dual degree sociology and social work program offered by UMES and Salisbury and a native of poverty-ridden Camaroon, says, "It's always been my dream to help people. And with this program, I'm getting even more exposure to different ideas about the field through all the different people in the programs." He is shown with Deborah Mathews, left, Salisbury University chair of the Social Work department, and Joyce Bell, right, the interim chair of UMES' Social Science department.