Baltimore Sun photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor

Members of the Ross family, who are direct descendants of Harriet Tubman, listen as Governor Martin O'Malley announces $8.5 million in federal transportation funds for the construction of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Dorchester county. Left to right: Charles Ross, Valerie Ross Manokey, William Ennals. All are from the Cambridge area.