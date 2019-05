Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

From left, helmets on display from three of the six firefighters who perished in the Tru-Fit disaster: Rudolph A. Machovec and Richard F. Melzer, both from Engine Co. 15, and Joseph C. Hanley, Engine Co. 13. A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor the six firefighters who died 60 years ago fighting the Tru-Fit Clothing Company fire at 507-509 East Baltimore Street on Feb. 16, 1955.