Top 10 Enterprise Zone tax breaks [Pictures]
The Enterprise Zone program, created to revitalize economically distressed areas, will provide about $17 million in property tax breaks in Baltimore this year -- with just over half going to projects in Harbor East, Canton and other areas near the waterfront. The program provides a 10-year tax break; Maryland reimburses the city for half the foregone property taxes. These properties are getting the 10 largest credits in the tax year that began July 1, 2013.
