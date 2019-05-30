Top 10 Enterprise Zone tax breaks [Pictures]

This is the Morgan Stanley building as viewed from across the Inner Harbor along Key Highway.

The Legg Mason building at 100 International Drive, assessed at $170 million, is receiving an Enterprise Zone credit just shy of $3 million this year. The property, in the Harbor East portion of Baltimore's Inner Harbor neighborhood, is in its fifth year of the tax-incentive program.

The Enterprise Zone program, created to revitalize economically distressed areas, will provide about $17 million in property tax breaks in Baltimore this year -- with just over half going to projects in Harbor East, Canton and other areas near the waterfront. The program provides a 10-year tax break; Maryland reimburses the city for half the foregone property taxes. These properties are getting the 10 largest credits in the tax year that began July 1, 2013.