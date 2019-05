Courtesy of ATF

Liquor store assault suspect - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Baltimore Police Department, is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual depicted in the photograph. During the civil unrest on April 27, 2015, this individual committed a violent assault prior to the fire that was intentionally set at the Fireside North Liquor Store located at 2201 W. North Ave in Baltimore.