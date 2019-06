Getty

The most thankless job at the Super Bowl? Probably singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," aka: the most difficult song to sing live and under pressure. An honor for sure, but anyone attempting the ditty faces extreme scrutiny. Miss a word or two, sing slightly off-pitch, don't look patriotic enough ... people will be after you. Just ask Christina Aguilera. This year, the national anthem duty belongs to singer and -- for some reason -- new BlackBerry Global Creative Director Alicia Keys, who says she plans to do the song a little differently. Uh-oh. "I'm really excited about it, I can't even lie," Keys said while promoting a film at Sundance. "I have to rehearse it totally, as if it's a brand-new song, because it is actually a brand new song in the style that I'll deliver it. I'm actually rehearsing it like a maniac." Rehearsing? Good. "Brand new song in the style I deliver it"? Could go either way.