Spaghetti Bridges

25 groups of three to four students will compete to see which bridge can hold the most weight without breaking. Past winning bridges have held 130 pounds. Fridays event is the culmination of an intensive four-week course called Engineering Innovation, created by The Johns Hopkins Universitys Whiting School of Engineering. The course is designed to expose high school students to mechanical, civil, electrical, materials science and chemical engineering, and to teach them critical thinking and problem solving. The classes provide a condensed version of a course that Whiting School students take as freshmen.

Baltimore Sun Photo by Jed Kirschbaum