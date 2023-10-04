Vintage Orioles merchandise | PHOTOS

Arvay Adams, owner of 1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point, wears an Orioles jacket from the 1990s and a 1950s style international minor league Orioles baseball cap. A Miami Orioles jersey hangs behind him. He stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items and is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementA Miami Orioles jersey hangs inside 1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point. The minor league team was once affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles. The shirt bears #83. 1983 was the last year Baltimore won the World Series. Arvay Adams, owner of the shop, stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. He is selling more Orioles merchandise due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementArvay Adams, the owner 1719 Aliceanna, stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items in his Fells Point store. He is selling more Orioles merchandise due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementAn Oriole Pride shirt is in the window of 1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point that sells vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. Owner Arvay Adams is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point, sells vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. Owner Arvay Adams is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementDraft cards of current Orioles players are at 1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point. Owner Arvay Adams stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. He is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementArvay Adams, the owner 1719 Aliceanna, stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items in his Fells Point store. He is selling more Orioles merchandise due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementCal Ripklen, Jr., and Brooks Robinson action figures and cards are over the counter of Arvay Adams’ sports merchandise store 1719 Aliceanna in Fells Point. Adams stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. Adams is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementTwo French cards featuring Earl Weaver and Memorial Stadium and art cards of Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson and Eddie Murray created by Arvay Adams, owner of 1719 Aliceanna, at the sports merchandise store. Adams stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items and is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementArvay Adams, owner of 1719 Aliceanna, a sports merchandise store in Fells Point, looks at art cards he created from baseball cards of Frank Robinson and Brooks Robinson. Adams stocks vintage apparel, trading cards, collectibles and other sports related items. Adams is selling more Orioles merch due to the success of the team this season. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementOrioles fan Robert English, of Baltimore, wears older Orioles t-shirts and floppy hat to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fan Mike Stewart, 60, of Bel Air, wears a vintage Buck Showalter-era Orioles t-shirt to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fan Tori Mitchell, of Baltimore, bought this vintage-looking Orioles t-shirt from Ebay for a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fans Libby Farrell, from left, of Annapolis, Eliza Mullen, of Baltimore, and Laura Moore, of Cockeysville, wear older Orioles shirts to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with other co-workers. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fans Chris Gorman and wife Judy Sheldon, of Ellicott City, wear older Orioles t-shirts to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fans Robert English, of Baltimore, and friend Melinda Greene, wear older Orioles shirts to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fan Conrad Walters, 26, right, of Buffalo, NY., wears a vintage Orioles t-shirt given to him by cousin Chris Lewandowski, 34, left, to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fans Chris and Lauren Rodriguez, of Charleston, S.C., wear vintage Orioles gears to a recent home game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)