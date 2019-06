Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

Nick Mason keeps the fire going strong in his family's Clarksville home.The Mason family, Rob, wife Chris and 20-year-old son Nick have been without power since 7:30 Wednesday night. They are coping the best they can with their fireplace, but outside of the blocked-off room the house is 48 degrees. BGE has restored some power in the area, but not to folks on their block.