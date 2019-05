Jeremy Doyle, 4, of Joppatowne, reacts after seeing himself with Santa Claus in a picture. Each family received a free 5-by-7-inch picture with Santa.

Leila Oumarou, 4, of Baltimore, reacts as she sees Santa Claus at White Marsh Mall with her mother Heidi.

The event took place before the mall opened to the public to provide a calm and subdued atmosphere with no crowds or lines for the children.