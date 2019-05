Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Adote Akwei is outside of his new home in Baltimore. In 2003, Tele Akwei arrived in the U.S. from her native Togo in West Africa seeking asylum and afraid to return home. Her husband, Adote, who was leading the Human Rights League in Togo against the autocratic political regime there and receiving death threats, arrived in Baltimore in 2005. The couple was granted political asylum in 2006. Soon after, their children joined them.