Recalling the Freedom Riders at Double T Diner in Catonsville [Pictures]
U.S. 40 was an epicenter of historical clashes in Maryland, around the same time as the fierce conflicts in Alabama and elsewhere in the Deep South. The tension culminated when as many as 700 protesters descended upon dozens of still-segregated restaurants along the highway on Dec. 16, 1961. Fourteen were arrested in the Freedom Ride, as the mass protests came to be known. About half were detained for trespassing at the Double T Diner along U.S. 40 in Catonsville. Read the story.
