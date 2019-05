Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

From left, Attorney Joshua Doherty, Veronica Castro, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, and her husband, Ricardo Pineda, climb the stairs to Fallon Federal Building for a hearing at the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office. Castro spoke at a gathering of religious leaders and immigrant rights supporters organized by DMV Sanctuary Congregation Network before going to the check-in hearing. She has lived in the country 16 years and has a prior order of deportation. Pineda, a U.S. Army veteran who received a medical discharge, and their four children are U.S. citizens. Two of the children have medical issues. Castro was allowed to stay and has to report again in a year.