Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

CSX Chairman and CEO Michael Ward, left, Governor Larry Hogan, third from left, Md. Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, second from right, and other officials arrive at Seagirt Marine Terminal after touring the Howard tunnel and rail corridor from Camden Station to Seagirt. Maryland hopes to receive funding to raise the height of the old tunnel and nine bridges by two feet to accommodate double-stacked containers. This will make the Baltimore port more competitive and open up intermodal transport to the midwest. The projected cost for the project is $425 million, and will take four to five years to complete.