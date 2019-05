Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Tim Roberts, left, and Fife Hubbard, right, stand near a model of a fire tower watch house that Mr. Roberts is having built. Mr. Roberts, who lives in Sparks and has a ranch in Oregon where he also works for the Oregon Dept. of Forestry, is having the tower constructed on his property. He will later have it transported to Oregon to be used during fire season. Workers from Bayer Construction and Fife Hubbard of Hubbard Cabinetmakers are doing some of the work.