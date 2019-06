Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Ashley Stowers, Richmond, VA, and her daughter, Camren Stowers, 4, are among the volunteers packing 10,000 Care Pouches for Baltimore’s First Responders at the B&O Railroad Museum. Three generations of the Stowers family were participating in the event. On June 5 and 6 volunteers will deliver the pouches to every first responder in the Baltimore City and Baltimore County Police and Fire Departments.