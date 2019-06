Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Frank M. Conaway Sr., a resilient and colorful politician who was the longtime clerk of the Baltimore Circuit Court, died Feb. 15 at his Northwest Baltimore home at age 81. Mr. Conaway described himself as the “godfather” of African-American politics in Baltimore. “He loved the people, the process and the political arena,” said his son. “He believed in working hard and making a decent living for himself and for his family.” Late last year, Mr. Conaway announced that he was switching political parties to become the city's first Republican office-holder since the 1960s. “A truly dedicated public servant, he redefined what was possible for generations of African-Americans in Baltimore,” said Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake. A fixture in city politics since 1966, Mr. Conaway endured his share of controversy and an investigation into his insurance business. No charges were brought, but he sold the business, gave up his broker's license and filed for bankruptcy. After a comeback in 1998, he said, “People have faith in redemption. I am redeemed.” His campaign billboards featured his smiling face and proclaimed, “You are in good hands with Frank Conaway.” “Frank was Frank. He had the common touch,” said City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “You could meet him once in a supermarket and he became your best friend.”