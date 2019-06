Neighborhood residents watch New Edition Marching Band perform during the annual National Night Out at Helen Mackall Park

Cousins Jainay Knox, 7 (left) and Da'kira Jones, 6 play on the swing during the annual National Night Out at Helen Mackall Park

Police throughout the region participate in National Night Out against crime, an annual get-together of community and cops to show criminals they are united at Braddiish and Edmonson avenues in SW Baltimore at Helen Mackall Park.

Baltimore Sun Photos by Karl Merton Ferron