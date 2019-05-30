Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Who were the victims of the Navy Yard shooting?

Twelve people -- from a former Maryland State Police trooper to a man building a two-seater plane to a the president of a St. Mary’s County Rotary Club chapter -- were killed when suspected gunman Aaron Alexis opened fire at a Washington Navy Yard facility Monday morning.

The victims, who ranged in age from 46 to 73, worked in various jobs at the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters. One designed Navy vessels, another was a Navy engineering contractor and one was a financial analyst. One man lived in Owings Mills, while others hailed from Northern Virginia, Southern Maryland, Montgomery County and Washington.

