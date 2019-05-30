Naval Academy Astronauts [Pictures]

The United States Naval Academy has produced more astronauts than any other institution in the nation. The academy has more than 50, including some of the most prominent: Alan Shepard, who flew the first U.S. manned space flight, and later walked on the Moon; Wally Schirra, another of the original Mercury Seven astronauts; James Lovell, who commanded the troubled Apollo 13 mission on its safe return to Earth; and Charles Bolden, the Space Shuttle mission commander who now heads NASA. -- Astronaut biographies are courtesy of NASA.