Naval Academy Astronauts [Pictures]

Born November 18, 1923, in East Derry, New Hampshire. Astronauts Alan Shepard, shown here walking on the moon and lunar module pilot Edgar D. Mitchell, who took this photograph, explored the lunar surface. Sheppard received the Congressional Medal of Honor (Space); Awarded two NASA Distinguished Service Medals, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the Nave Astronaut Wings, the Navy Distinguished Service Medal. He has logged more than 8,000 hours flying time in planes and 3,700 hours in jet aircraft. Rear Admiral Shepard was one of the Mercury astronauts named by NASA in April 1959, and he holds the distinction of being the first American to journey into space. Rear Admiral Shepard has logged a total of 216 hours and 57 minutes in space, of which 9 hours and 17 minutes were spent in lunar surface exploration.