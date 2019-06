Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco put up impressive numbers and threw for 362 yards. He finished with a quarterback rating of 92.4. But the Bengals still seem to be in his head. Flacco got nervous feet and was floating the ball when he wasn't getting pressure. With the Ravens' defense, he can't afford to play a poor first half like he did Sunday. His one interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter.