Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Former Staff Sgt. P. Michael Pezzella with the 11th Engineer Battalion United State Marine Corps Reserve salutes when Taps is played after he read the names of the fifteen men from the Battalion who perished in the Korean War. AT the closing of the ceremony, Pezzella said, "Thank you for being here today to remember these men..." This service was part of the Maryland Korean War Memorial Service. Today was the 25th anniversary of the Korean War Memorial located on 2903 Boston Street, in Canton Waterfront Park. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan delivered remarks.