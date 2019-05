Kenneth K. LAM, Baltimore Sun

Deonta Gant, 11, left, watched as Hayden Dickson, 9, clean a grave site of a WWII veteran at Dulaney Memorial Gardens in preparation for Monday's Memorial Day service. Both boys are members of the Elkridge Young Marines that placed over 2,000 American flags along with Girls Scouts from troop 10285 at Dulaney Memorial Gardens.