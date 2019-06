Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Yeardley Love's sister Lexie Love, left, and her mother, Sharon Love, hold aloft Yeardley Love's jersey #1, with the U. of Va. athletic director Craig Littlepage between them, and head coach Julie Myers,right. Love's framed jersey was retired in memoriam by her U. of Virginia women's lacrosse team in a ceremony before the start of the game against Penn State. Love was murdered last year at U.Va., allegedly by her boyfriend and fellow lacrosse player.