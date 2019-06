Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Albert Snyder, center, and his lawyers Sean Summers, right, and Craig Trebilcock, left, co-counsel in the Snyder v. Westboro Baptist Church case, react to the adverse decision from the U.S. Supreme Court during a press conference in front of the York County Court House. The Westboro Baptist Church protested at the funeral of Snyder's son, Matthew Snyder, a soldier who died in Iraq in 2006. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Westboro Baptist Church has the First Amendment rights to protest.