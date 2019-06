Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun

Sgt. Michael Frazier, left, who lost both legs in Afghanistan in May, when he stepped on on IED and his fiance, Monica Montes, right, pose for a photograph after boarding the jet that will take them to Miami. Stephanie and Erwin Greenberg, not in photograph, Glyndon residents and licensed pilots, have volunteered to fly a wounded Marine and his fiance to Florida for the holidays.The Greenbergs volunteer with Veterans Airlift Command and this will be their fifth such mission.