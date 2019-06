Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Sue Nickerson is shown wearing a memorial charms of her son, Michael, who was killed while on duty as a Qreen Anne's County sheriff in 2001. Her grandson Tanner Nickerson has just graduated in the latest Maryland State Trooper academy class and received his badge and gun when he turned 21-year-old a week ago. Tanner followed his father, Cpl. Phillip Nickerson, into the State Police force. The father fulfilled his brother Michael's dream of becoming a state trooper.