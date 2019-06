Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Ebony Williams, 22, left, hugs Ta-Sha Watkins, 22, after Watkins led a prayer circle organized by Alpha Nu Omega, Inc. of which they're both members. The prayer circle took place immediately after the University of Maryland Eastern Shore hosted a meeting with students in the aftermath of the stabbing death of student Edmond St. Clair on saturday night, and the suicide of former student Muiruri Dixon on Monday.