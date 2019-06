Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Robert Henry, left, with the Fallstaff Elementary School team, was the overall winner of the derby in which 12 cars raced. At right, DeShawn Gray from Beechfield Elementary School team competed against him. At Lake Clifton Complex, middle school students from Baltimore City Pulbic Schools took part in a soap box derby with cars they built themselves as part of the 2011 Grand Prix of Summer Learning. The program taught math in the context of the upcoming Baltimore Grand Prix. Each car was built by a team of students.