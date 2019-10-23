Advertisement Advertisement Maryland Senator Smith returns from deployment | PHOTOS Oct 22, 2019 | 8:49 PM Maryland state Sen. Will Smith and fellow service members return to BWI from deployment Next Gallery PHOTOS Michael Connelly book tour | PHOTOS Advertisement Maryland Maryland Celebrating "Young Tommy" D'Alesandro | PHOTOS Celebrating the life of Thomas D'Alesandro III, former mayor of Baltimore Corollary Bocce Ball Hampton Harvest Day Inclusive Trick or Treat Mt. Hebron vs Centennial Football Mount St. Joseph vs McDonogh Football Julius 'Dean' Chapman honored with a bust at Towson University | PHOTOS 2019 Carroll County High School Golf Tournament Advertisement