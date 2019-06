Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

The prosthetic nose is carefully painted to match the natural skin tones. Juan Garcia, MA who works in the Facial Prosthetics Clinic at Johns Hopkins University, created a prosthetic nose for Pauline Wood, a 70 year-old patient who battled with cancer and has now turned to having a prosthetic nose. During the three hour session, Garcia will tone and do minor touch up work to the structure of the prosthesis as he fits it for Pauline.