Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen blows the Shofar, a ram's horn, at the start of the Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars service. Thousands attended the outdoor service at Oregon Ridge Park for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. In its fifth year, Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars has become a tradition for many to celebrate the new year.