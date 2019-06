Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

At the State House, Gov. Martin O'Malley signed into law the recognition of Maryland Indian Tribes. Natalie Proctor, left; Mervin Savoy, both Tribal Chairs, are overcome with emotion after the signing. One of the changes according to Mervin Savoy, Tribal Chair, is that their status will no longer be lumped under "other" on government forms, but under the designation, "American Indian."